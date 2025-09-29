Franklin registered seven tackles (one solo) and one pass defense during the Colts' 27-20 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Franklin played every single defensive snap for the second time in four games, and he finished tied with Camryn Bynum for third most tackles on the Colts behind Nick Cross (14) and DeForest Buckner (eight). Franklin is up to 22 total tackles through four games and is on track to record a fourth consecutive 100-tackle season, though he's well behind pace to match his total from 2024 (173).