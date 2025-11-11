Franklin tallied 10 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Colts' 31-25 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Franklin saved his biggest play of Sunday's game for last after sacking Michael Penix for a 12-yard loss in overtime, which forced the Falcons to punt on the next play. Franklin led the NFL with 173 combined tackles in 2024, but Sunday marked just the first time this season that the veteran linebacker tallied double-digit stops. The eight-year pro is up to 60 tackles (31 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and four pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.