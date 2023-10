Franklin recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) and a half sack in Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss versus the Rams.

Despite exiting Sunday's contest for a brief period of time due to a back injury, Franklin still finished as the Colts' tackling leader. He's now reached reached double-digit stops in each of the Colts' first four games to go with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He'll be a top-tier IDP option again when Indianapolis hosts Tennessee in Week 5.