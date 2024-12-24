Franklin finished with seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 38-30 win against Tennessee.
Franklin's tackle total was second-highest on Indianapolis behind Jaylon Carlies' 10. Sunday's performance marked the 14th time in Franklin's 15 contests that he's reached at least seven stops. The veteran linebacker leads the NFL with 151 tackles on the season.
