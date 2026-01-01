default-cbs-image
Franklin (illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Franklin is battling through an illness that caused him to miss Thursday's practice and puts him in jeopardy of missing the Colts' regular-season finale against the Texans on Sunday. Buddy Johnson and Segun Olubi would be the top candidates to start at linebacker if Franklin is unable to suit up in Week 18.

