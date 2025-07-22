Colts' Zaire Franklin: Won't be ready for start of camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin (ankle) will not be ready for the start of training camp, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Franklin underwent a clean-up procedure on his left ankle earlier in the offseason and isn't quite ready to practice. He's been running, but there isn't a clear timetable for his return to full strength. Franklin started all 17 regular-season contests last season, registering an NFL-high 173 tackles (93 solo), including a career-best 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, including a pair of interceptions, and five forced fumbles. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro. Franklin also received Defensive Player of the Year votes.
