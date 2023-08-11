Scott (quad) did not practice Thursday, the team's official web site reports.

Scott would be in line to get some work in Saturday's preseason game if healthy with Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Zack Moss (ankle) and Deon Jackson (quad) all hurt. Scott appeared in 11 games with Maine last season, recording 42 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown while also turning 39 carries into 371 yards and four scores on the ground. The versatile athlete will compete for a final running back spot but is more likely to land on the practice squad.