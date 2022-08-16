The Commanders placed Armah (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Barring an injury settlement, Armah will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season. The 2017 sixth-round pick appeared in 11 games last year -- spilt between New Orleans and Washington -- and mostly operated on special teams.
