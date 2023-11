Armah (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's game at the Cowboys.

Armah will sit out his second straight game in Week 12 as he nurses a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 10 at Seattle. The Commanders gave 2021 fourth-round tight end John Bates a season-high 44 offensive snaps in Week 11 with Armah out, suggesting Bates might be the prime beneficiary of Armah's absence in terms of playing time.