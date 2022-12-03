Erickson was elevated to the active roster Saturday.
Erickson was called up to the active roster for the second straight week ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. The 30-year-old receiver is expected to handle punt return duties with regular returner Dax Milne (foot) out once again.
