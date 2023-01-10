The Commanders signed Erickson to a reserve/future contract Monday.
The undrafted product out of Wisconsin made two appearances for the Commanders this season, operating exclusively on special teams. The veteran wideout caught 43 passes for 529 yards across 16 appearances with Cincinnati in 2019, but he's mostly known for his abilities as a return man. With his new contract, he'll have a chance to compete for a roster spot heading into next year's training camp.
More News
-
Alex Erickson: Back on practice squad•
-
Commanders' Alex Erickson: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Alex Erickson: Shifts back to practice squad•
-
Commanders' Alex Erickson: Set to take over punt-return duties•
-
Alex Erickson: Joins Washington's practice squad•
-
Alex Erickson: Released by Commanders•