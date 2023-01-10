The Commanders signed Erickson to a reserve/future contract Monday.

The undrafted product out of Wisconsin made two appearances for the Commanders this season, operating exclusively on special teams. The veteran wideout caught 43 passes for 529 yards across 16 appearances with Cincinnati in 2019, but he's mostly known for his abilities as a return man. With his new contract, he'll have a chance to compete for a roster spot heading into next year's training camp.

