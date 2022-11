The Commanders elevated Erickson from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Washington needs a kick returner with Dax Milne (foot) ruled out Sunday against Atlanta, and Erickson's elevation could have him taking over punt returns, per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. This is Erickson's first elevation of the campaign after handling both kickoff and punt returns while playing a minimal role on offense for Carolina last season.