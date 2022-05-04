The Commanders signed Erickson on Wednesday.
Erickson caught just three of four targets for 55 yards across 17 appearances with the Panthers last season, but he has proven to be a reliable punt returner during his first six NFL seasons. Washington also has Dax Milne and Curtis Samuel (hamstring) as potential punt-return options to replace DeAndre Carter, who signed with the Chargers this offseason, but Erickson has the most experience, which will likely make him the favorite to win the gig heading into training camp.