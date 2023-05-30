Washington placed Norwell (hip) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.
Norwell missed the 2022 regular-season finale due to a hip injury, and it appears he's still not close to 100 percent yet. With the move, the left guard will have to miss at least the first six games of the 2023 campaign.
