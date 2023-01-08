Norwell (hip) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Norwell will miss Sunday's regular-season finale, marking his first absence of the 2022 campaign. In his stead, Samuel Cosmi will likely step in as Washington's starting left guard Week 18.
