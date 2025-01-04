Wylie (groin) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Todd reports.
Wylie was sidelined for Week 17 against the Falcons due to a groin injury. He was able to finish the week strong with a full practice Friday and will start at right tackle in Sunday's regular-season finale.
More News
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Won't play in Week 17•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Sidelined for Week 13•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Good to go for Week 10•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Returns to the gridiron•