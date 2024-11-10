Wylie (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Wylie has been limited in practice all week due to a shoulder injury, and while he'll be available for Sunday's game, he will not start at right tackle, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. Trent Scott is the top candidate to start at right tackle in Wylie's place.
