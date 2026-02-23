The Commanders re-signed Wylie to a two-year, $7.5 million contract Monday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

The deal can be worth up to $10.5 million. Wylie was scheduled to become a free agent next month but is staying with Washington. Wylie will turn 32 years old in August and has spent the past three seasons with the Commanders after five years with the Chiefs. He started just five of 16 regular-season games in which he appeared last season but is a reliable, experienced offensive offensive lineman with 93 career regular-season starts under his belt.