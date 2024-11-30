Wylie (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Wylie entered concussion protocols during the Commanders' Week 12 loss to the Cowboys. He was able to log consecutive limited practices to end the week, but he has not been able to progress through the league's five step concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's contest. Trent Scott is the top candidate to start at right tackle due to Wylie's injury.
More News
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Good to go for Week 10•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Returns to the gridiron•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Doesn't practice Sunday•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Won't play Sunday•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Won't play vs. 49ers•