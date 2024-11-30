Wylie (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Wylie entered concussion protocols during the Commanders' Week 12 loss to the Cowboys. He was able to log consecutive limited practices to end the week, but he has not been able to progress through the league's five step concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's contest. Trent Scott is the top candidate to start at right tackle due to Wylie's injury.