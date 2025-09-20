Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Taking over starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wylie is expected to start at right guard Sunday against the Raiders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Nick Allegretti struggled in Week 2 against the Packers, allowing four pressures and a sack. That will give Wylie the chance to take over at right guard after he played only on special teams for the first two weeks of the season.
