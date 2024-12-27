Wylie (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
Wylie was unable to practice all week due to a groin injury and is now set to miss his third game of the season in Week 17. Trent Scott is likely to step in and start at right tackle while Wylie is sidelined Sunday.
