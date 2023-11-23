Gibson (toe) is listed as active Thursday in Dallas.

Gibson didn't practice at all last week before being listed as doubtful and eventually inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Giants. After receiving limited listings on all three Week 12 injury reports, he was deemed questionable for Thursday's game, and the activity was enough for him to be available. Gibson likely will regain his role as the pass-catching complement to the Commanders' No. 1 RB Brian Robinson, though there's a chance rookie sixth-rounder Chris Rodriguez remains in the backfield mix. In 10 appearances this season, Gibson has averaged six touches for 40.6 yards from scrimmage per game and scored two receiving TDs.