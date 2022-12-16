Gibson (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Gibson and fellow running back Brian Robinson (quadriceps) were both limited in all three practices throughout the week but avoided an injury designation on Washington's final injury report. Robinson should get the majority of opportunities on the ground, while Gibson's the superior playmaker in the passing game out of the backfield.
