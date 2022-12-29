Gibson (knee/foot) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Gibson has opened Week 17 prep with back-to-back DNPs due to knee and foot injuries, giving him just one more opportunity to get some on-field work before the Commanders potentially make a ruling on his availability ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. If Gibson is limited or sidelined this weekend, rookie Brian Robinson likely would take on the lion's share of the backfield work for Washington, with Jonathan Williams on hand for anything that lingers.
