Gibson (foot) is participating at Friday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old was unable to participate at practice Thursday but has returned to the field for Friday's session. It's unclear if Gibson has shown enough to avoid an injury designation altogether, but it appears he'll at least have a chance of suiting up Sunday against the Giants.
