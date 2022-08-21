Gibson rushed twice for three yards and caught three of four targets for 37 yards in Saturday's 24-14 loss to Kansas City. He also returned the opening kickoff 17 yards.

Gibson worked in a change-of-pace role with the first-team offense, but it was notably rookie Brian Robinson who got the start and most of the playing time over that span. Gibson stayed in the game after backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke came in, playing an instrumental role as a pass-catcher as Heinicke led Washington's only touchdown drive of the first half. Robinson looks like the favorite for most of the rushing work on early downs, while the impending return of J.D. McKissic (groin) will cut into Gibson's usage in passing situations, so the Commanders are trying to get the ball into Gibson's hands more by using him in the return game. Fellow converted wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has shown that it's possible to deliver substantial fantasy production in a miscellaneous playmaking role, but Gibson's path to touches is much more complicated now than it was last season.