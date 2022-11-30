Gibson was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a foot injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It's possible this was a factor in Gibson getting fewer touches (12) than Brian Robinson (22) in Sunday's 19-13 win over Atlanta, after the reverse had been true the week before when Gibson took 21 touches to Robinson's 15 in a win over Houston. It's also possible the foot injury had nothing to do with it and the Commanders simply stuck with Robinson more after he got off to a strong start in the first half. Whatever the case, Gibson's ability to practice in any capacity at the beginning of the week suggests he's more likely than not to play this Sunday in a matchup between NFC East wild-card contenders.
