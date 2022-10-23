Gibson rushed 10 times for 59 yards while catching three of four targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Packers.

Gibson had half as many carries as Brian Robinson, but the third-year running back made more of an impact as a pass catcher, including a nine-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. With three-plus catches in five of seven games, including each of the past four, Gibson continues to get opportunities in Washington's offense despite inconsistent usage on the ground. Gibson and the Commanders will face the Colts on the road in Week 8.