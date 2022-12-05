Gibson rushed nine times for 39 yards and brought in two of four targets for 20 yards in the Commanders' 20-20 tie with the Giants on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 27 yards.

Gibson saw rookie backfield mate Brian Robinson log 11 more carries and also record two catches, seemingly further cementing the backfield pecking order. Gibson now has back-to-back nine-carry tallies heading into the Week 14 bye, and he's likely slotting right back into a complementary role in the Week 15 rematch with the Giants at FedEx Field.