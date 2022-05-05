Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday he hopes Gibson and rookie third-round pick Brian Robinson will operate as a "potential 1-2 punch," Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.

Rivera likened the new backfield tandem of Gibson and Robinson to Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams, who operated as a formidable duo during his time as the Panthers' head coach. Gibson was already primed have his receiving upside limited by pass-catching complement J.D. McKissic, who opted to stick around in Washington, and it now looks like he isn't a complete lock to dominate the bulk of work between the tackles. While Gibson remains entrenched atop the depth chart, having rushed for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns through 16 games last year, his fantasy outlook will take a notable hit if Rivera indeed deploys a three-headed backfield committee for the 2022 season.