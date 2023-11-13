Gibson rushed four times for 13 yards and caught five of six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-26 loss to Seattle.

Gibson's big receiving day was dwarfed by starter Brian Robinson's 157 combined yards, which also featured a 51-yard touchdown reception Sunday. Gibson still mazimized his fantasy value despite seeing single-digit touches, which has been a common trend for the veteran backup this season. That said, Gibson's low cap for carries limits his point potential for next Sunday's tilt against the Giants.