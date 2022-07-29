Gibson (hamstring) may cede short-yardage work to rookie Brian Robinson, who has been getting a lot of first-team snaps in the opening days of training camp, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Gibson's absence due to the hamstring injury is obviously a factor, but the report suggests Robinson would have a role with the starters even if Washington's No. 1 back didn't have any injury concerns. Gibson has been bothered by his hamstring since June 7/8, with coach Ron Rivera suggesting Wednesday that the 24-year-old will ramp up his workload on the side before rejoining teammates in practice. It sounds like the team still expects Gibson to be fine for Week 1, but we need only look at Curtis Samuel last season to remember that soft-tissue injuries always need to be monitored carefully.