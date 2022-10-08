Teammate Brian Robinson (leg) was activated off the non-injury list Saturday and is expected to contribute as part of a running back rotation with Gibson in Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This isn't a particularly good sign for Gibson's fantasy managers as Robinson had already been declared the starting running back during the preseason before he sustained gunshot wounds in his right leg that necessitated surgery. While Gibson put together a complete Week 1 performance, his playing time has taken a precipitous fall since with two straight games seeing less than 50 percent of the offensive snaps. Given the three-year starter has been used almost exclusively as a between-the-tackles ballcarrier over the last two weeks, a role in which Robinson would likely completely take over once healthy, it's unclear how the Commanders will plan to utilize Gibson. Complicating matters further, No. 3 back Jonathan Williams has been a critical part of the team's special teams which means the Commanders will either activate four running backs per week, or one of them could be a surprising healthy scratch.