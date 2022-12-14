Gibson (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
So was Brian Robinson (quad), with no indication either is in danger of missing Sunday's crucial game against the Giants. The rookie got more touches than Gibson in Washington's last two games before a Week 14 bye, but Gibson still played more than 40 percent of offensive snaps in those contests and took nine carries in both games.
