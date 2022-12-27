Head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Gibson is dealing with an undisclosed "sprain" and will be monitored closely during Week 17 prep, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Rivera wouldn't reveal what body part Gibson injured, but the coach did say the running back's injury led to more playing time for Jonathan Williams during the team's blowout loss to the 49ers. The extent of Gibson's issue remains unclear, but Wednesday's practice report should provide further clarity on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.