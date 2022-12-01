Gibson (foot) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.
One day removed from opening Week 13 prep with a cap on his practice reps, Gibson was held out entirely Thursday, giving him just one more chance to mix into drills before the Commanders potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at the Giants. During a Week 12 win against the Falcons, he experienced his lowest touch count (12) since Week 6 and was a distant second to rookie Brian Robinson (20) in his own backfield. If he's able to gut out his foot injury this weekend, Gibson again may play second fiddle to Robinson.
More News
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Bothered by foot•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Step back in usage•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Leads backfield in yardage•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Finds end zone in Week 10 win•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Solid usage in loss•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Excels as pass catcher•