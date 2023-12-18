Gibson took four carries for 15 yards and caught each of his five targets for 20 yards in a 28-20 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

He surprisingly didn't get more playing time in the absence of Brian Robinson (hamstring), with 45 percent snap share essentially mimicking Gibson's season-long rate of 46 percent. The Commanders used Chris Rodriguez (10 carries for 35 yards) as their lead runner and also gave Jonathan Williams same playing time (13 snaps, 22 percent), though Williams eventually left due to a concussion. Gibson might have more appeal Week 16 against the Jets if both Robinson and Williams are inactive, but even that scenario isn't a guarantee of anything after the disappointing Week 15 results.