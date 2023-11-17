Gibson (toe) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants.

It'll be a major surprise if Gibson is declared active ahead of the 1 ET kickoff after missing every practice this week. He'd come on strong the past two games without any role change in terms of playing time, and his likely absence this Sunday could lead to starter Brian Robinson handling a larger snap share than usual. Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that Chris Rodriguez will step in as the No. 2 RB, with Derrick Gore likely being called up from the practice squad, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.