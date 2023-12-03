Gibson rushed 10 times for 35 yards and brought in four of five targets for 37 yards in the Commanders' 45-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Gibson saw expanded opportunity with Brian Robinson exiting the game with a hamstring injury, a development that led to the former's highest carry count of the season. Gibson also retained his usual pass-catching role in the blowout loss, and if the upcoming Week 14 bye doesn't afford Robinson enough recovery time, Gibson could serve as the lead back in Week 15 road matchup against the Rams.