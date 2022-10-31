Gibson recorded seven carries for 19 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Colts. He added seven receptions on seven targets for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Gibson has quickly returned to a significant role in the Commanders' offense, as he out-touched Brian Robinson 14-8. Gibson accomplished little on the ground but had three receptions that went for gains of more than 10 yards and also hauled in a nine-yard receiving score. Combined across the last two games, Gibson has 154 total yards and two touchdowns.