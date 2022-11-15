Gibson rushed 14 times for 44 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 14 yards in Monday's 32-21 win over Philadelphia.

Gibson tied the score at seven apiece with a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but the next time Washington got one yard away from the end zone, it was fellow running back Brian Robinson that punched it in. In the final minute of the first half, Gibson stayed down after being tackled awkwardly, but he returned to the field after halftime. Both running backs are crucial to Washington's offense, as Robinson had 12 more carries than Gibson but no targets. Another run-heavy Commanders game plan is likely in Week 11 against Houston's porous run defense.