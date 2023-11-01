Gibson rushed twice for 14 yards and secured all five of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Eagles.

Gibson played 37 of the Commanders' 72 offensive snaps, logging two more snaps than fellow running back Brian Robinson. The veteran's five catches were his most in a game so far this season as he remains Washington's top pass-catching option out of the backfield. With that said, Gibson's lack of involvement in the rushing attack limit his chances of being a consistent fantasy contributor. The 25-year-old will look to make more of an impact in Washington's offense when the Commanders visit the Patriots in Week 9.