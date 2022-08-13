Gibson carried the ball two times for four yards and caught his only target for two yards in Saturday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Panthers.

Gibson didn't make much of his limited opportunity and also fumbled deep in Washington's own territory to end the team's second offensive possession. He re-entered the game with the second-team offense but added little to his stat line. It's unclear what this performance means for Gibson's potential to contribute during the regular season, but rookie Brian Robinson tallied six carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.