Gibson rushed five times for 35 yards, brought in three of four targets for 18 yards and returned one kickoff for 27 yards in the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears on Thursday night.

As expected, Gibson played a clear backup role behind rookie Brian Robinson, and he actually was very efficient on a per-touch basis. Gibson also made his debut in the kickoff returner role, but moving forward, he may not get enough opportunities from scrimmage on a week-to-week basis to have any true fantasy reliability unless an injury strikes Robinson.