The Commanders list Gibson (toe) as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

Following Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Giants, the Commanders aren't holding a practice session Monday, but Gibson would have been able to take the field in a limited capacity if the team had held a workout. The activity represents a step forward for Gibson, who wasn't able to practice in any fashion last week before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. Though the Commanders are facing a quick turnaround for Week 12 with a Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas, Gibson looks as though he'll have a chance at being available.