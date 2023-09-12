Gibson had three carries for nine yards and caught his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Cardinals.

Gibson got his first carry early in the second quarter, then lost a fumble on his second carry a few minutes later. His next touch was a reception midway through the fourth quarter, though he did play 35 percent of Washington's offensive snaps. Starting RB Brian Robinson played 61 percent, taking 19 carries for 59 yards and catching one of two targets for a seven-yard touchdown. Adding to the bad news for Gibson, rookie sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez took three snaps and had three carries for seven yards. Gibson should fare somewhat better Week 2 at Denver, but it isn't a great matchup and the workload split appears solidly in Robinson's favor.