Gibson had two carries for seven yards and two catches for 24 yards in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Giants.

Gibson remains the top choice in obvious passing situations but now seems to be behind both Brian Robinson and Chris Rodriguez for carries. Rodriguez took a season-high seven carries for 31 yards Sunday, with Robinson getting eight totes for 23 yards and a touchdown. It's been one of the least productive backfields in the league on a cumulative basis, with little hope for mainstream value from anyone if all three are sharing work heading into a Week 8 game against Philadelphia.