Gibson took five carries for 10 yards and caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Saturday's 37-20 loss to the 49ers.

Gibson played 29 percent of Washington's offensive snaps, down from 60 percent the week before in a loss to the Giants, though he finished with the same number of touches (seven). Brian Robinson, meanwhile, took 22 carries for 58 yards (plus one incomplete target) on 44 percent of snaps. No. 3 back Jonathan Williams took 29 percent of snaps, albeit with five of his six touches coming in the fourth quarter after Washington fell behind by 16 points. Gibson gets a nice matchup with Cleveland's weak run defense in Week 17, but it'll be tough for fantasy managers to trust him after four consecutive games with 12 or fewer touches for less than 60 yards and no touchdown. He did have a productive stretch before that with 100-plus yards and/or a TD in four of five games Weeks 7-11 (a stretch where the Commanders went 4-1).