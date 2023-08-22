Gibson had four carries for 15 yards and three catches for 10 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason matchup with the Ravens.

Brian Robinson was the starter for a second straight week and again worked in a near-50/50 split with Gibson. The Commanders played their starters for the first half and now have kept them on the field for seven drives this preseason, with Robinson getting 13 opportunities (eight carries, five targets) and Gibson seeing 12 (six carries, six targets). There hasn't been a clear split like last year in terms of Robinson taking early downs while Gibson handles passing situations, but it is possible OC Eric Bieniemy switches that up some once the regular season begins Sept. 10 against Arizona.