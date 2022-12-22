Gibson (foot) won't carry an injury designation for Saturday's game in San Francisco, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Gibson was listed as a limited participant on the Commanders' first two Week 16 practice reports, but as anticipated, his foot issue never seriously threatened his availability for Saturday's contest. He'll likely fill his usual role as Option 1B in the backfield alongside rookie Brian Robinson. Though Robinson has handled more carries between the two backs in each of the past three games, Gibson has still taken on snap shares ranging between 40 and 62 percent in those contests while averaging 10 touches.